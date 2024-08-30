We Must Have The Ability To Destroy Russian Military Aircraft Exactly Where They Are Based Address By The President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) We must put a stop to Russia's terror tactics. Ukraine must have the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft exactly where they are based.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his August

30 evening address , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Rescue operations are currently underway in Kharkiv where Russian bombs hit. Unfortunately, there are dead people. Among them is a child. A girl, Sofia. She would have turned 15 this fall. My condolences to all the families and friends. There are many injured. Everyone is receiving help, and the rescuers are doing everything they can to save as many lives as possible. I thank everyone who is involved and who is supporting Kharkiv and Kharkiv residents. These are terrible, vile Russian strikes directly on buildings, on a city park. Russia will definitely be held accountable for all its evil," the President said.

He also emphasized that everyone in the world must remember that the most effective tactic is to prevent evil from acting. Ukraine needs decisions that can be made by the partners, by those countries on whom it depends – whether Ukraine has the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft exactly where they are based, exactly where the elimination of these terrorists and their aircraft can be the most effective.

"We in Ukraine, along with our friends around the world, are not just talking about long-range decisions. About strong decisions. About things that can bring us closer to ending this war, because, for Putin, the most important aspect of his wars is the terror against civilians, the intimidation, and the abuse of people. This is how the Russian evil came everywhere, to Syria, and Georgia, and Ukraine. They have the same terror tactics everywhere, and we must put a stop to this. It can be ensured by our, Ukrainian, long-range capabilities, with appropriate support for our Defense Forces and air defense systems for Ukraine,” the President noted.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russians targeted Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure damaging residential buildings and an educational institution. The deadly strike killed a 14-year-old on a playground in the Nemyshlianskyi district, more people died in a high-rise building in the Industrial district. The injury toll in a Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv has increased to 59. The information is being updated.