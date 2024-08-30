(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Abra Group, the principal shareholder of Brazilian airline Gol (GOLL4), is nearing a deal for a critical $1.3 billion loan.



This funding, provided by firm Castlelake, aims to stabilize Gol's finances. Owning Colombian airline Avianca adds complexity to Abra's landscape.



Minneapolis-based Castlelake is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $22 billion in assets under management



Last week, the firm presented its refinancing proposal to Abra's investors. The plan targets bonds maturing in 2028, pivotal especially after Gol's Chapter 11 filing in the U.S. in January.



A spokesperson for Abra shared limited details, preserving the confidentiality of the ongoing discussions. Meanwhile, Castlelake has not commented on the negotiations.







Castlelake is actively expanding its footprint in the aviation sector. The firm co-owns SAS with Air France-KLM and loaned to United Airlines in 2023, highlighting its strong investment strategy.



Castlelake aims to refinance the bonds at a premium, setting a five-year term. These bonds currently trade at 105 cents on the dollar.



The proposed new debt could feature interest rates up to 16% or a combination of 8% PIK and 6% cash coupon.



Convertible bondholders, essential for the deal's success, largely support the agreement.



Castlelake would also receive warrants, though the equity structure of Abra would remain intact. An alternative proposal had suggested giving equity stakes to secured bondholders.



Founded in 2022, Abra addresses financial challenges at Gol and Avianca, with the latter having entered U.S. bankruptcy proceedings in 2020.

Stabilizing Airline Finances: The Strategic Loan That Could Save Gol

Gol is seeking $1.5 billion in new capital to manage its debts and is considering a merger with Azul, its main competitor in Brazil.



The Brazilian government supports distressed airlines and is deliberating on allowing Gol to access funds through a private partner.



This strategy could revitalize Gol's market presenc amid widespread industry challenges.



Based in São Paulo, Brazil, Abra Group is a key aviation holding company. Formed by merging Gol and Avianca, it's led by a consortium targeting Latin American airline revitalization.



Top executives from both airlines make strategic decisions, focusing on synergies and market competitiveness.

MENAFN30082024007421016031ID1108620703