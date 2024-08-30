Water Main Repaired In Donetsk Region To Restore Supply To Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Repair works within the Donetsk region's Second Donetsk Water Main have been completed. Now, normal water services will be restored in such settlements as Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The repair of the Second Donetsk Water Main has been completed. Professionals have already started filling it with water. We expect that normal water supply services in Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka will be restored in the next three days,” Filashkin wrote.

The regional military chief thanked everyone who was working to achieve this result in the extremely difficult conditions.

A reminder that, on August 28, 2024, water supply services in the Donetsk region's Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka were restricted due to emergency works within the Second Donetsk Water Main.

The front line in the Donetsk region is the longest, totaling about 300 kilometers. Russian troops are continuously shelling the region's territory. On a daily basis, Russians kill and injure local residents, destroy houses, enterprises, energy, gas and other infrastructure objects.

Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin