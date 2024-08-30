Wipro Appoints Srikumar Rao As Global Head Of Its Engineering Edge Business Line

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading services and consulting company, today announced the appointment of Srikumar Rao as Global Head of its Engineering Edge Business Line, effective from October 5, 2024. Srikumar succeeds Harmeet Chauhan, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organization. Srikumar will report to Srini Pallia.

Srikumar has been with Wipro for 26 years and has grown with the organization, serving in various leadership roles. He was most recently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wipro Engineering Edge (WEE) and Global Practice Head of Embedded Systems.

His work has spanned several markets, selling and delivering specialized Engineering, Research, and Development (ER&D) services to Software & Internet, Semiconductor, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Communications clients.

In his new role, Srikumar will continue to scale and strengthen Wipro's engineering prowess. He will also be responsible for defining the vision and growth strategy for Wipro's ER&D Services business, while providing world-class, AI-first products, solutions, and experiences.

“Srikumar's journey, from a campus recruit to multiple leadership roles within Wipro, makes him the ideal fit for this role and is testament to his exceptional dedication, technological expertise, and unparalleled client-centric approach,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited .“He has significantly contributed to how Wipro Engineering Edge operates and delivers projects, resulting in industry-leading customer satisfaction (NPS) scores. He has also been instrumental in securing marquee deals across various industries due to his tech-centric delivery and strategic insights.”

“I would like to thank Harmeet for his leadership over the last six years in managing the ER&D business. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. He will continue until October 4, 2024, working closely with Srikumar to ensure a smooth transition,” added Srini Pallia .

Commenting on his appointment, Srikumar Rao said,“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead Wipro's Engineering Edge Business Line, and I look forward to significantly broadening and strengthening our market presence. I have experienced immense pride in being a part of Wipro's incredible transformation journey over the years, and I am delighted at the opportunity to realize our ambitions while maximizing the value we bring to clients.”

Srikumar is a member of NASSCOM's ER&D Executive Council. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from the College of Engineering Pune and has completed his Postgraduate Program in Software Enterprise Management from IIM Bangalore. He will be based in Bengaluru, India.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at .

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations, and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at . We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

