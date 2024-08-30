Tunisia Secures Gold At Paralympics In Paris

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tunisia is the Arab country that is already on the medal table at the 2024 Paralympic Games, which opened on Wednesday (28) in Paris, France. Raoua Tlili won for Tunisia in the women's shot put in the F41 category.

Her victory on Friday (30) gave Tlili her seventh Paralympic medal. She had already won in discus throw at the Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, plus gold in shot put at the London 2012, Rio and Tokyo Games.

In an interview with the Paralympic Committee website, she send a message to Tunisian women, Arab women, and women in general to believe in their abilities and potentials and to try to turn weakness into strength, no matter the field they excel in.“And here is an example: Raoua, who is disabled, challenged the obstacles of disability and achieved good results,” she says.

