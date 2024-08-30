It's Showtime! Life-Size Beetlejuice Animatronic Unveiled By Gemmy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 6.4-ft Head-Spinning Beetlejuice Character Available Now

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!" Bring Beetlejuice to life with a realistic, life-size animated character from Gemmy and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Drawing inspiration from the classic 1988 film, "Beetlejuice", this animatronic character is available exclusively at The Home Depot and will thrill fans and Halloween enthusiasts alike.

Click here to shop Gemmy's 6.4-ft Life-Size Animated Beetlejuice at The Home Depot.

Bring Beetlejuice to life with a realistic, life-size animated character from Gemmy.

Activated by sound and motion, the Beetlejuice animatronic comes to life and speaks nine programmed phrases in true character voice for a fully immersive and entertaining experience.

Everybody's favorite bio-exorcist is back and better than ever! Dressed in his signature striped suit with unkempt green hair, Gemmy knocks this lifelike Beetlejuice out of the park with meticulous attention to detail.

Ideal for covered porch or indoor use, host a ghoulish Beetlejuice movie night, haunted house, or spooky Halloween party with Gemmy's Life-Size Animated Beetlejuice.

Sound Effects

Activated by sound and motion, Beetlejuice comes to life and speaks nine programmed phrases in true character voice for a fully immersive and entertaining experience. Hear classic lines including, "Let's turn on the juice and see what shakes loose!".

Animation

Beetlejuice spins his head around a full 360 degrees while speaking many of the film's famous lines. Capturing Beetlejuice's wit and mischievous nature, this life-size animatronic is perfect for Halloween decorating and is sure to make a lasting impression.

Beetlejuice is available to own on 4K UHD and Digital now.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit . Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Gemmy Industries