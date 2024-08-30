Vincent Powell Vocal Studio Presents 'End Of Summer Vocal Showcase'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fallbrook Church, Houston, TX

- Vincent Powell, American Idol Season 12 FinalistHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BXM , Narvios Law Firm , and Vincent Powell proudly present the "End of Summer Vocal Studio Showcase" on August 30, 2024, at Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Rd, Houston, TX 77014. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 on Eventbrite.Under the artistic direction of Vincent Powell, a celebrated vocalist and vocal coach, the students of VP Vocal Studio (VPVS) will deliver a performance that embodies both technical rigor and artistic interpretation. The showcase is designed to empower each student to bring their unique expression to every note, honoring the essence of each featured song.VPVS is dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering self-expression through music, promoting empowerment and inspiration as crucial elements of personal and community development.About Vincent Powell:Vincent Powell, a native of Austin, Texas, is a multifaceted artist-vocalist, actor, songwriter, and vocal coach. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music with concentrations in Musical Theater and Jazz Studies from Texas Southern University. As a Top 20 Finalist on "American Idol," Powell captured national attention and has since performed alongside music legends like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Jennifer Lopez. His experience includes background vocals for renowned artists such as Kim Burrell and collaborations with music icons like Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban, and Steven Tyler.Powell is deeply committed to his role as a community builder in Houston, where he has significantly impacted the local music scene. Through his vocal studio, he continues to develop and mentor artists, providing them with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to succeed. Powell's dedication to his students and the broader community has made VP Vocal Studio a hub for aspiring vocalists who seek not only technical training but also a supportive environment to grow their artistry."I am incredibly proud of the work my students have put into this showcase," said Vincent Powell. "This event is about more than just performing; it's about each singer finding their voice, expressing their unique story, and connecting with the audience on a deeper level. Being able to contribute to the development of artists in Houston and seeing them thrive brings me immense joy. I'm excited for everyone to experience the talent and passion that these performers bring to the stage."Ticket Information:Tickets for the showcase can be purchased online via Eventbrite or by calling (818) 275-1495. Special discounts are available for Fallbrook Church members and students. Attendees will enjoy an unforgettable evening of vocal artistry across genres, including musical theater, pop, R&B, jazz, and gospel.For Press Inquiries:Bucaram Public Relations GroupBianca Bucaram, Marketing & PR Manager...713–898-6552bucaramprgJoin us for a night of incredible performances and witness the next generation of vocal talent as they take the stage at the Vincent Powell Vocal Studio Showcase.

