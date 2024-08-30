Russian Troops Strike At Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian are striking at Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers are striking! Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters!” he wrote.

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russians are striking with air bombs.

Four people inregion as result of shelling of village

“Kharkiv is under attack from enemy guided bombs. Be careful!” he wrote in Telegram .

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, there were three explosions.