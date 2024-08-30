Iraqi Forces, Int'l Coalition Kill 14 IS Members In Anbar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced Friday that a large-scale security operation, conducted in cooperation with the International Coalition, resulted in the killing of 14 members of the so-called Islamic State (IS) in Anbar governorate, western Iraq.

The operation, based on accurate intelligence, ground and aerial surveillance, and coordination among security agencies, took two months to track down IS members in Al-Hazimi area, east of Wadi Al-Ghadaf in the Anbar desert, where four distant and camouflaged hideouts were detected, it said.

Iraqi forces launched an attack on the hideouts early Thursday morning with airstrikes, followed by an airborne operation involving mobile units, achieved through intelligence and technical cooperation with the International Coalition, the statement added.

The operation resulted in the deaths of 14 IS members, including key leaders - some wearing explosive belts and others carrying grenades - and led to the destruction of all hideouts and their contents, the controlled detonation of several explosive belts, and the seizure of important documents and communication devices.

The statement noted that more information, including the names of the dead terrorists, will be released after completing DNA tests. (end)

ahh













MENAFN30082024000071011013ID1108619728