Vasco Secures Comeback Victory In Copa Do Brasil Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday at São Januário, Vasco mounted a dramatic comeback, overcoming Athletico-PR 2-1 in their first quarterfinal match. The teams will clash again on September 11 in Curitiba, promising another thrilling encounter.



Athletico-PR struck first, seizing an early lead. Christian found the net in the first half, setting a challenging pace for Vasco.



The visitors dominated the early game, creating significant chances and testing Vasco's defense. In the 31st minute, Christian capitalized on a precise cross, pushing Athletico-PR ahead.



Facing a deficit, Vasco responded with vigor in the second half. The game's tempo changed when Puma Rodríguez fired an impeccable shot into the net in the 34th minute, revitalizing the home supporters.



The atmosphere intensified as the match neared its conclusion. In a thrilling finale, Hugo Moura became the hero, heading in a crucial goal during the final moments.







This goal scored in the 47th minute, turned the game around, handing Vasco a 2-1 victory.



Now, Vasco enters the second leg with an advantage, needing only a draw to progress. Athletico-PR , however, faces a steep challenge.



They must win by two goals to advance without penalties, or by one to push the match to a shootout. The excitement builds as both teams prepare for the decisive second leg, each aiming to secure their place in the semifinals.



This comeback not only showcased Vasco's resilience but also set the stage for a riveting contest in Curitiba.

MENAFN30082024007421016031ID1108619411