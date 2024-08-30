Spain Decries Israeli Occupation Operations In West Bank
MADRID, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Spain deplored on Friday Israeli Occupation hostile military operations launched on the West Bank, describing them as "very serious".
In a brief statement, Spain's foreign Ministry called for de-escalation and said these military operations are spreading violence in the West Bank.
The military operation "must be stopped", it stressed.
Remarks by extremist ministers in the occupation government regarding the legal status of the holy places are "unacceptable", it added.
"In this critical moment, we reiterate the call for respect for international legality and humanitarian law, for restraint and de-escalation", the statement pointed out. (end)
