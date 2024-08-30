Alupar Expands Strategic Influence With Major Transmission Projects In Peru

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alupar (ALUP11), through its Peruvian subsidiary, has secured five major transmission projects.



This move strengthens its influence in the Latin American market. Announced on August 29, 2024, these projects involve an estimated of $441 million.



They promise a projected annual permitted revenue (RAP) of $59.9 million. The impressive RAP/CAPEX ratio of 15% highlights the potential.



These projects aim to enhance the electrical grid, particularly in Lima's central region. They will significantly contribute to the stability of Peru's energy infrastructure.



Moreover, this initiative aligns with Alupar's broader strategy to bolster its presence across Latin America. The company's cumulative investment in the region is projected to reach nearly $690 million by 2029.







Earlier in 2024, Alupar won two smaller transmission projects in Peru . These projects required a combined investment of $19.6 million and offered a RAP of $3.2 million.



Although smaller in scale, these earlier projects laid the groundwork for the company's recent, more significant acquisitions.



These strategic investments not only support Alupar's growth but also play a crucial role in modernizing Peru's energy infrastructure. This modernization is vital as Peru prepares for potential climate challenges like El Niño.



The emphasis on Lima underscores the need for a resilient energy network to support the region's economic development.



Alupar's expansion in Peru demonstrates its commitment to expanding its footprint in Latin America. The company aims for consistent returns and long-term stability in the region's energy sector.

MENAFN30082024007421016031ID1108619094