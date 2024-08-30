Brazil’S High Court Upholds Vale’S Privatization: A Turning Point

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ruled on August 28, 2024, that Vale's privatization is irreversible. This landmark decision, delivered by Mauro Campbell, received unanimous support from the court.



The ruling effectively ends any future challenges to Vale's privatization, which has sparked heated debates in Brazilian politics.



This decision has significant implications. It stems from a case involving Banco Bradesco, setting a precedent for other legal actions questioning Vale's ownership.



The privatization of Vale began under President Fernando Henrique Cardoso and continued during Jair Bolsonaro's administration.



The court will publish the formal decision on September 2, 2024. Although clarifications may still be requested, the ruling stands firm: Vale's transition to private ownership cannot be reversed.







The timing of the decision is notable. It came just two days after Vale's board appointed Gustavo Pimenta, 46, as the company's new CEO. Pimenta, currently the Vice President of Finance, will take over in 2025 from Eduardo Bartolomeo, 60.



His appointment marks a subtle shift away from the preferences of Brazil's current administration, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The government had pushed for Guido Mantega, a former finance minister, to lead the company.



President Lula, who has long opposed Vale 's privatization, wanted someone aligned with the administration's goals at the helm of Vale.



During Bolsonaro's term, then-Economy Minister Paulo Guedes reduced the government's stake in Vale from 26.5% to 8.6%.



This move transformed Vale into a corporation with widely dispersed ownership, removing significant state control. This decision by the STJ marks a crucial moment in Brazil's economic landscape.



It reinforces the permanence of Vale's privatization, shaping both the company's future and the broader trend of privatization in Brazil.



The ruling highlights the judiciary's role in protecting market-driven reforms, despite political opposition.



As Vale continues under private leadership, this ruling signals a shift toward a more privatized economic model in Brazil.







