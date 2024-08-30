UP SHOCKER! Amethi Tea Vendor Wins Rs 3.35 Lakh In Lottery, Dies By Suicide After Loan Fraud Threat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a sorrowful turn of events, a 24-year-old tea vendor, who had just won a substantial Rs 3.55 lakh in an lottery, was abruptly overshadowed by a harrowing ordeal that resulted in his tragic death. Late on Wednesday night in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Rakesh's died by after three individuals confiscated his personal documents and threatened to fix him in a loan fraud case.

According to a report by Times of India, Shanti Devi, the mother of the deceased, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on Thursday against Anurag Jaiswal, Tufaan Singh, Vishal Singh, and Hansraj Maurya, accusing them of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation.

Amethi's Superintendent of Police, Anup Singh, revealed the disturbing details and said, "The perpetrators, under the guise of assisting Rakesh with a Rs 1.6 lakh TDS refund, unlawfully seized his Aadhaar and PAN cards along with his mobile phone. When Rakesh demanded the return of his belongings, they assaulted him. They further threatened to ruin his family's future by misusing his identity to secure a massive loan if he did not comply with their demand of Rs 1 lakh.”

Rakesh succumbed to depression under the relentless pressure and threats from the locals, and died by suicide in his room, added Singh.