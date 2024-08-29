Brazil’S Cruise Industry Hits Record Highs In Economic Impact

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector has experienced unprecedented growth, as highlighted by the recent figures from the 2023/2024 cruise season.



Economic impacts surged to R$5.2 billion ($937 million), marking a 126% increase from a decade ago when revenues stood at R$2.3 billion ($415 million).



This data was unveiled at the 6th CLIA Brazil Forum in Brasilia. During the cabotage season, which features ships departing from and returning to Brazilian ports, nine vessels served 19 cities across Brazil and South America.



This operation generated 80,311 jobs, marking a slight increase of 0.9% from the previous season. It also accommodated 844,462 passengers, the highest in twenty years.



A study conducted by CLIA Brazil in collaboration with the Getúlio Vargas Foundation revealed that every R$1 invested in this sector yielded a return of R$4.22 ($0.76) for the economy.



Survey results showed that 92% of cruise passengers want to sail again, and 87% plan to revisit the destinations they explored. About 66.1% were first-time cruisers, while 33.9% had previously cruised, averaging four trips.

Brazil's Booming Cruise Industry

Expectations for the 2024/2025 season are even more ambitious. Between October 2024 and May 2025, 45 ships are expected to navigate Brazilian waters, offering over 861,000 beds.



The estimate puts the economic impact at around R$5.3 billion ($955 million) and predicts the creation of 81,000 jobs.



Travelers will have extensive opportunities to explore the coastal regions with over 700 planned stops in about 40 Brazilian cities.



World Travel Awards named Brazil the best cruise destination in South America for the third consecutive year. People often refer to this event as the“Oscars of Tourism.”



This accolade underscores Brazil's popularity and stature as a leading cruise destination. With voting conducted online, it reflects the international community's endorsement.



This upward trajectory in Brazil's cruise industry not only boosts the local economy but also enhances the country's position on the global tourism stage. It illustrates the substantial role of maritime tourism in national economic development.

