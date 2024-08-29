End Of Summer Estate Auction On September 8Th Featuring 1961 Ford Galaxie And Nakashima Furniture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lot 83: Vincent D. Smith - Obesiance For Biko - 1985

Lot 1: 1961 Ford Galaxie Starliner Bubbletop

Lot 410: George Nakashima - 1960s Double Dresser

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clarke Auction is thrilled to announce its End of Summer Estate Auction on September 8th, showcasing a curated selection of exceptional artworks and rare collectibles. This sale offers a unique opportunity to acquire significant pieces that span historical and cultural significance.Vincent D. Smith (1929 - 2003), a master of black figurative art, will be prominently featured. Inspired by his transformative trips to Africa, Smith's work boldly explores the human experience through mixed media, vibrant colors, and African visual culture. His art reflects the spirit of the black community and provides profound commentary on life's complexities.Featured pieces include the vibrant 'Queen of the Nile,' estimated at $8,000 - $12,000, and the ambitious 'Obeisance for Biko,' created in 1985 and estimated at $20,000 to $30,000. This expansive canvas exemplifies Smith's ability to capture the essence of the black experience. Additionally, 'Root Detour,' from his 'Dry Bones' series, estimated at $10,000 - $15,000, powerfully explores themes of endurance and survival.Additionally, we are excited to offer:Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) - 'La Minotauromachie': An etching and engraving with provenance from Theodore Fried, estimated at $3,000 - $5,000. This work, prophetic of the Spanish Civil War, also served as a visual source for Picasso's 'Guernica.'Matteo Sandona (American/California, 1881-1964) - 'A Woman in a Red Kimono Examining a Ceramic': An oil on canvas, signed and estimated at $4,000 - $6,000, from an Eastchester, NY estate.Peter Halley (American, b. 1953) - 'Untitled': A geometric mixed media on grid paper, signed and dated '1993,' estimated at $5,000 - $7,000. Provenance from the Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati, OH.Featured is a 1961 Ford Galaxie Starliner BubbleTop from the esteemed Classic Bill Pratt collection. This rare Z Code 1961 Starliner boasts its original 390 Tri-Power 401+ hp engine and is in impeccable condition inside and out. After a late 90s restoration, it received updates to its exhaust, suspension, electrical system, and more, while still showcasing period-correct American Racing wheels. A true survivor, this car runs smooth and strong, with an estimated value of $20,000 to $30,000.The event also features a remarkable collection of Asian artifacts and artwork, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the East. Among these treasures is a Chinese Official's Hat with Red Fringe & Surknob, a piece of historical significance, complete with additional hat finials and a folding stand, estimated at $400 to $600. Also noteworthy is a woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige,“Night Snow at Kanbara,” from his famous series“Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido,” expected to fetch between $1,000 and $1,500. Adding to the allure is a 19th-century Chinese embroidered silk women's robe, an exquisite example of traditional craftsmanship, estimated at $500 to $700.A collection of exquisite George Nakashima pieces, all crafted from rich walnut. Highlights include a dresser, estimated at $15,000 to $25,000, alongside a side table valued at $3,000 to $5,000. Also featured are Mira stools and a tripod table, each estimated at $3,000 to $5,000. This collection exemplifies the timeless elegance and craftsmanship that Nakashima is renowned for.Jewelry and Watches are a staple of every Clarke Auction Gallery event, eagerly awaited by our clientele. The September 8th sale features a vintage Rolex Submariner Stainless Steel watch, estimated at $8,000 to $10,000, and a Rolex Daytona Cosmograph Steel Watch, expected to fetch $18,000 to $20,000-both epitomizing the timeless elegance of Clarke Auction Gallery.Join us at our gallery previews from September 5th to September 7th, 12pm to 6pm, to immerse yourself in the splendor of these exceptional offerings before the auction on Sunday, September 8th at 10 a.m. EST.For inquiries about this or any of our other auctions, please contact us at ... or 914-833-8336. Additional information about the auction can be found on our website at .

