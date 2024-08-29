عربي


United States Declared Joint Responsibility With China For Preventing Confrontation

8/29/2024 3:15:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan said that the United States and China have a joint responsibility to prevent confrontation and conflict between the two countries, Azernews reports.

"The President's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with the Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Council (CVS) in Beijing on August 29 China's Zhang Yuxia stressed that both countries are responsible for preventing competition from escalating into conflict or confrontation," the message says.

It notes that both sides have "acknowledged progress" in the last ten months in this area. Sullivan also "noted the importance of peace and stability on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the US commitment to freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, and concern about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base," the White House informed.

AzerNews

