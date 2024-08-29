United States Declared Joint Responsibility With China For Preventing Confrontation
By Alimat Aliyeva
National Security Advisor to the President of the United States
Jake Sullivan said that the United States and China have a joint
responsibility to prevent confrontation and conflict between the
two countries, Azernews reports.
"The President's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, met
with the Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Council (CVS) in
Beijing on August 29 China's Zhang Yuxia stressed that both
countries are responsible for preventing competition from
escalating into conflict or confrontation," the message says.
It notes that both sides have "acknowledged progress" in the
last ten months in this area. Sullivan also "noted the importance
of peace and stability on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the US
commitment to freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, and
concern about China's support for Russia's defense industrial
base," the White House informed.
