Russian Troops Shell Ukrainsk And Kostiantynivka, Six Civilians Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, Russian invaders fired on Ukrainsk and Kostiantynivka, injuring six civilians.

This was reported in Telegram by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Donetsk region, 6 civilians were wounded as a result of enemy artillery shelling - an investigation has been launched... Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces,” the statement said.

Thus, today, on August 29, the occupiers carried out an artillery shelling of the city of Ukrainsk, and as a result of the hit, a married couple of 56 and 62 years old were injured. These people were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries.

It is noted that the Russian armed forces also struck the town of Kostiantynivka with cannon artillery , hitting the central part. Four women aged 53, 55, 77 and 84 sustained injuries of varying severity and were provided with medical assistance. Apartment and private houses, cars, power, gas and water supply lines were damaged.

Under the procedural control of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, Russian troops killed five residents of the Donetsk region and wounded six others over the past day, August 28.