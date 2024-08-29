Russians Attacked Village In Kherson Region With Drone, Man Was Injured
8/29/2024 3:15:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a 59-year-old man was injured by explosives dropped from an enemy drone.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“This afternoon, the Russia military attacked a civilian in the village of Orlove. A 59-year-old man was injured as a result of dropping explosives from a drone,” the report says.
According to the report, the victim suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his back.
The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot. He refused to be hospitalized.
As reported, on August 29
