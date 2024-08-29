Russians Attacked Village In Kherson Region With Drone, Man Was Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a 59-year-old man was by explosives dropped from an enemy drone.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“This afternoon, the Russia military attacked a civilian in the village of Orlove. A 59-year-old man was injured as a result of dropping explosives from a drone,” the report says.

Woman injured as Russian drone civilian car in

According to the report, the victim suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his back.

The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot. He refused to be hospitalized.

As reported, on August 29