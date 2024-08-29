عربي


Mazda Production And Sales Results For July 2024


8/29/2024 3:03:47 PM

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2024

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Aug 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production


Breakdown Jul 2024 Jan - Jul 2024 Units YoYChange (%) Units YoYChange (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles Total OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles Total GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles Total
78,529 +8.7 447,057 -8.4
78,529 +8.7 447,057 -8.4

33,244 +10.3 256,706 +14.4
33,244 +10.3 256,706 +14.4

111,773 +9.2 703,763 -1.2
111,773 +9.2 703,763 -1.2

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in July 2024 increased 8.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2024]

CX-5: 29,947 units (down 0.1% year on year)
CX-30: 11,778 units (up 1.5%)
MAZDA3: 9,690 units (up 5.8%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in July 2024 increased 10.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2024]

CX-30: 10,212 units (down 12.4% year on year)
CX-50: 6,836 units (up 69.2%)
MAZDA3: 5,181 units (down 21.8%)

II. Domestic Sales


Breakdown Jul 2024 Jan - Jul 2024 Units YoYChange (%) Units YoYChange (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Registration Total Micro-mini Total Total
10,622 -24.7 74,132 -30.9
808 -18.0 5,962 -20.3

8,392 -28.8 57,415 -38.6
3,038 -8.2 22,679 +6.6
11,430 -24.2 80,094 -30.3

Mazda's domestic sales volume in July 2024 decreased 24.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 3.2% (down 1.5 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 2.8% total market share (down 1.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2024]

CX-5: 1,826 units (down 15.3% year on year)
CX-30: 1,502 units (up 8.6%)
MAZDA2: 1,489 units (down 18.0%)

III. Exports


Breakdown Jul 2024 Jan - Jul 2024 Units YoYChange (%) Units YoYChange (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles North America Europe Oceania Others Total
62,452 +12.7 383,591 -3.8

27,156 +17.7 168,226 +2.9
14,215 -7.6 87,912 -11.4
4,176 -16.4 37,644 -0.4
16,905 +41.3 89,809 -8.6
62,452 +12.7 383,591 -3.8

Mazda's export volume in July 2024 increased 12.7% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2024]

CX-5: 24,696 units (down 3.7% year on year)
MAZDA3: 9,433 units (up 12.1%)
CX-30: 9,389 units (up 34.2%)

IV. Global Sales


Breakdown Jul 2024 Jan - Jul 2024 Units YoYChange (%) Units YoYChange (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales



Overseas Sales Total
11,430 -24.2 80,094 -30.3
U.S.A 39,863 +30.1 242,350 +13.0
China 4,816 -38.3 46,504 +17.5
Europe 12,052 -10.4 107,146 -2.1
Others 37,187 +6.5 249,818 +1.1
93,918 +8.2 645,818 +5.8
105,348 +3.4 725,912 +0.1

Mazda's global sales volume in July 2024 increased 3.4% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in July 2024]

CX-5: 28,538 units (down 0.8% year on year)
CX-30: 20,310 units (up 22.8%)
MAZDA3: 13,983 units (down 12.1%)

*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.*3) All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.

Sectors: Automotive

