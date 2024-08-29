Mazda Production And Sales Results For July 2024
HIROSHIMA, Japan, Aug 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
Breakdown
Jul 2024
Jan - Jul 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
Passenger Vehicles
| 78,529
| +8.7
| 447,057
| -8.4
Total
| 78,529
| +8.7
| 447,057
| -8.4
|
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
Passenger Vehicles
| 33,244
| +10.3
| 256,706
| +14.4
Total
| 33,244
| +10.3
| 256,706
| +14.4
|
GLOBAL PRODUCTION
Passenger Vehicles
| 111,773
| +9.2
| 703,763
| -1.2
Total
| 111,773
| +9.2
| 703,763
| -1.2
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in July 2024 increased 8.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in July 2024]
| CX-5:
| 29,947 units
| (down 0.1% year on year)
| CX-30:
| 11,778 units
| (up 1.5%)
| MAZDA3:
| 9,690 units
| (up 5.8%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in July 2024 increased 10.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in July 2024]
| CX-30:
| 10,212 units
| (down 12.4% year on year)
| CX-50:
| 6,836 units
| (up 69.2%)
| MAZDA3:
| 5,181 units
| (down 21.8%)
II. Domestic Sales
Breakdown
Jul 2024
Jan - Jul 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
DOMESTIC SALES
Passenger Vehicles
| 10,622
| -24.7
| 74,132
| -30.9
Commercial Vehicles
| 808
| -18.0
| 5,962
| -20.3
|
Registration Total
| 8,392
| -28.8
| 57,415
| -38.6
Micro-mini Total
| 3,038
| -8.2
| 22,679
| +6.6
Total
| 11,430
| -24.2
| 80,094
| -30.3
Mazda's domestic sales volume in July 2024 decreased 24.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 3.2% (down 1.5 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 2.8% total market share (down 1.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in July 2024]
| CX-5:
| 1,826 units
| (down 15.3% year on year)
| CX-30:
| 1,502 units
| (up 8.6%)
| MAZDA2:
| 1,489 units
| (down 18.0%)
III. Exports
Breakdown
Jul 2024
Jan - Jul 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
EXPORTS
Passenger Vehicles
| 62,452
| +12.7
| 383,591
| -3.8
|
North America
| 27,156
| +17.7
| 168,226
| +2.9
Europe
| 14,215
| -7.6
| 87,912
| -11.4
Oceania
| 4,176
| -16.4
| 37,644
| -0.4
Others
| 16,905
| +41.3
| 89,809
| -8.6
Total
| 62,452
| +12.7
| 383,591
| -3.8
Mazda's export volume in July 2024 increased 12.7% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.
[Exports of key models in July 2024]
| CX-5:
| 24,696 units
| (down 3.7% year on year)
| MAZDA3:
| 9,433 units
| (up 12.1%)
| CX-30:
| 9,389 units
| (up 34.2%)
IV. Global Sales
Breakdown
Jul 2024
Jan - Jul 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
GLOBAL SALES
Domestic Sales
| 11,430
| -24.2
| 80,094
| -30.3
| U.S.A
| 39,863
| +30.1
| 242,350
| +13.0
| China
| 4,816
| -38.3
| 46,504
| +17.5
| Europe
| 12,052
| -10.4
| 107,146
| -2.1
| Others
| 37,187
| +6.5
| 249,818
| +1.1
Overseas Sales
| 93,918
| +8.2
| 645,818
| +5.8
Total
| 105,348
| +3.4
| 725,912
| +0.1
Mazda's global sales volume in July 2024 increased 3.4% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in July 2024]
| CX-5:
| 28,538 units
| (down 0.8% year on year)
| CX-30:
| 20,310 units
| (up 22.8%)
| MAZDA3:
| 13,983 units
| (down 12.1%)
*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.*3) All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.
