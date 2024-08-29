Intersec Saudi Arabia To Tackle Fire Safety In The Built Environment Amidst USD 819 Billion Construction Boom

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Leading UK fire and safety expert Neil Odin to outline strategies for effective post-incident fire management during the Fire Protection and summit

Saudi Arabia currently has over 5,200 ongoing projects worth more than US$819 billion, according to research, underscoring the need for robust fire safety strategies in the built environment Taking place from 1-3 October, the sixth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place at the Riyadh International and Center (RICEC)

Fire Protection and Technology Summit

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Intersec Saudi Arabia, the country's leading trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection, will highlight the importance of fire safety strategies in the built environment in a panel discussion with Neil Odin, Chief Fire Officer from the UK National Fire Chiefs Council, a leading figure in fire safety.



With more than 30 years of experience in the UK fire service, Odin will bring unique insights into the challenges faced by the Middle East as part of his panel discussion, Crisis to Recovery, Strategies for Effective Fire Post-Incident Management, which takes place on the opening day of the exhibition as part of the Fire Protection & Technology Summit.

According to research from Mordor Intelligence , Saudi Arabia currently has over 5,200 ongoing construction projects, with an estimated total value exceeding USD 819 billion. These projects encompass a wide range of sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction, underscoring the need for an effective Fire Safe Design strategy.

"A response strategy cannot stand alone; it must be intricately linked with fire-safe building designs and comprehensive prevention strategies. Understanding the root causes of fire disasters and sharing this knowledge is key to innovating effective solutions," said Odin.

"The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, holds the potential to lead in global fire management through its focus on designing out risks in new developments," he added.

The session will discuss the crucial phases following a fire, highlighting best practices and innovative approaches to post-incident recovery, focusing on restoring normality in affected populations, buildings, and responder teams. Jamal Al Ghamdi, Corporate Process Safety Director, Sadara Chemical Company, will join Odin on the panel.

Elsewhere on the opening day of the Summit, sessions to be covered include Educating and Empowering Communities, Promoting Fire Safety Awareness and Preparedness, Fire Safety Hazards for Electric Vehicles and Lessons Learned from Past Disasters, Empowering Emergency Preparedness, amongst others.

The second day of the Summit will see a full agenda addressing topics such as Integrating IoT and AI in Fire Safety Systems, Maturity of Robotics Deployment in Fire Fighting, Safeguarding Fire Safety Infrastructure Against Threats and Challenges, and Fire Challenges Due to Climate Change with a range of experts from various fields critical to fire safety.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager -Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, "Intersec Saudi Arabia has an integral role to play in providing a platform for some of the greatest minds and most experienced individuals to come together from around the world to discuss critical challenges, opportunities, standards & policies, and technology relating to fire safety."

"Our packed agenda ensures Intersec Saudi Arabia remains a key date for all concerned in this field."

Running alongside the Fire Protection and Technology Summit is the Future Security and Safety Summit, which is focused on the groundbreaking convergence of security thought leadership, innovation, and global expertise. These two Summits are part of Intersec Saudi Arabia's high-level content and conference programme, all of which are CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certified.

The show floor, which will cover five product categories, including Commercial & Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire and Rescue, and Safety and Health, has seen unprecedented demand from exhibitors this year, with the show sold out two months ahead of the opening day.

To accommodate participants demand, the exhibition has increased in size by 34% from 2023 and will now cover a total area of 23,000 sqm across five halls and a dedicated outdoor space.

Intersec Saudi Arabia, which is Organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, the exhibition will be held in association with The High Commission for Industrial Security and The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense. It will return for a sixth edition from 1 - 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences said, "I'm delighted to see such a high calibre of experts who will be able to share insights from their many years of experience. This secures our position as a must-attend exhibition."

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 1-3 October 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 6th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.

For more information, please visit our 1starabia .