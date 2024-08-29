(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Enhance Designs for Aging Populations

- Sara Beth JoynerDALLAS, TX, US, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are proud to announce their latest advancements in designing signage and artwork optimized for the aging population. With a focus on accessibility and visibility, HAC & QAH's designs are particularly crafted to aid older adults, especially those in healthcare environments such as memory care units.Tailored Design Solutions for Enhanced VisibilityRecognizing the visual challenges that often accompany aging, HAC & QAH have developed signage and artwork that use high-contrast color schemes and larger, clearer fonts to ensure easy readability. Their designs specifically avoid colors known to be difficult for older adults to discern, such as certain shades of yellow, and instead employ a palette that enhances visibility and comprehension..Appropriate Artwork for Memory Care Units: HAC & QAH carefully select and design artwork that contributes positively to environments tailored for memory care. These pieces are chosen to evoke calmness and familiarity, aiding in orientation and potentially reducing anxiety among residents..Signage and Patient Information Boards: These are designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, ensuring that essential information is communicated effectively without causing confusion or strain.A Commitment to Accessibility in Design"Our design philosophy centers around inclusivity and accessibility," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We understand that our aging population has specific needs, especially in terms of visibility and comprehension. Our tailored designs in signage and artwork are intended to cater to these needs, enhancing daily interactions and improving the quality of life for older adults."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Creating environments that support the cognitive and visual needs of the elderly, particularly those in memory care units, requires a deep understanding of how design impacts emotion and cognition. Our designs are more than just functional; they are comforting and supportive elements of the overall care environment."About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622......Website

