DUBRETON ASKS QUEBEC SUPERIOR COURT TO PARTIALLY ANNUL THE JULY 23RD DECISION OF LA RÉGIE DES MARCHÉS AGRICOLES ET ALIMENTAIRES DU QUÉBEC

"This is a worrisome situation that raises serious questions." Vincent Breton, President duBreton

In its application filed on August 23, duBreton outlined its reasons for contesting the Régie's decision, which ordered it to reimburse three-quarters of a million dollars in detour and contribution fees unrelated to duBreton's activities. These reasons can be summarized as follows:

It should be noted that it is now over a year since duBreton applied to the Régie for exclusion from the Plan conjoint des producteurs de porcs du Québec for pigs receiving organic or animal welfare certification.

"According to Vincent Breton, President of duBreton, "This is a worrisome situation that raises serious questions. Mr. Breton adds, "Something is going on. Why does it take so long to authorize a legal recourse? The Régie must not only show justice, but also the appearance of justice, that's the basis of the system.

In an appeal for public support, more than 3,600 people have already expressed their support for duBreton's request for exclusion before the Régie, a request of great importance for the future of differentiated breeding in Quebec. As for the action before the Superior Court, it concerns the astronomical costs that duBreton must bear as long

as the pigs it produces are covered by the Joint Plan, to compensate for costs that are in no way related to its activities.

About duBreton

Present for four generations in the agri-food industry, it is thanks to the work of an entire team, motivated by excellence, that duBreton has developed its own model to become an essential link between farmers and consumers, respectful of the environment and animals. Committed to the production and processing of organic pork, duBreton builds innovative partnerships with pork producers based on production costs and meeting the highest requirements in terms of responsible sourcing.


