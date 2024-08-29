عربي


DUBRETON ASKS QUEBEC SUPERIOR COURT TO PARTIALLY ANNUL THE JULY 23RD DECISION OF LA RÉGIE DES MARCHÉS AGRICOLES ET ALIMENTAIRES DU QUÉBEC

8/29/2024 1:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAINT-BERNARD,
QC, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic pork producer
duBreton is asking the Quebec Superior Court to set aside certain conclusions of the July 23rd decision of la Régie des marchés agricoles et alimentaires du Québec (Quebec agricultural and food market board) in the dispute with Éleveurs de porcs du Québec.

"This is a worrisome situation that raises serious questions." Vincent Breton, President duBreton

Vincent Breton, President duBreton

In its application filed on August 23, duBreton outlined its reasons for contesting the Régie's decision, which ordered it to reimburse three-quarters of a million dollars in detour and contribution fees unrelated to duBreton's activities. These reasons can be summarized as follows:

  • The July 23 decision is unreasonable because it is based on unfounded grounds.
  • The Régie rejected without hearing the claim for reimbursement of the detour and contribution fees already paid.
  • The Régie's analysis of duBreton's arguments was incomplete.
  • The Régie considers that it is the role of the syndicat des Éleveurs de porcs du Québec to interpret regulatory provisions, whereas in our view this is an illegal delegation of the Régie's jurisdiction.
  • The Régie cannot use duBreton's request to be excluded from the Plan conjoint des producteurs de porcs du Québec as a pretext to order it to pay contributions which, in our opinion, would be unlawful.

    It should be noted that it is now over a year since duBreton applied to the Régie for exclusion from the Plan conjoint des producteurs de porcs du Québec for pigs receiving organic or animal welfare certification.

    "According to Vincent Breton, President of duBreton, "This is a worrisome situation that raises serious questions. Mr. Breton adds, "Something is going on. Why does it take so long to authorize a legal recourse? The Régie must not only show justice, but also the appearance of justice, that's the basis of the system.

    In an appeal for public support, more than 3,600 people have already expressed their support for duBreton's request for exclusion before the Régie, a request of great importance for the future of differentiated breeding in Quebec. As for the action before the Superior Court, it concerns the astronomical costs that duBreton must bear as long
    as the pigs it produces are covered by the Joint Plan, to compensate for costs that are in no way related to its activities.

    About duBreton

    Present for four generations in the agri-food industry, it is thanks to the work of an entire team, motivated by excellence, that duBreton has developed its own model to become an essential link between farmers and consumers, respectful of the environment and animals. Committed to the production and processing of organic pork, duBreton builds innovative partnerships with pork producers based on production costs and meeting the highest requirements in terms of responsible sourcing. Visit the duBreton website for more information regarding our know-how and our partner producers, as well as our best recipes. Also follow us on our social media, Instagram , Facebook and X .

    • Source :

    Mario
    Goulet, vice-président marketing and communications

    Tél.: 418 475-6617 ext. 2326
    Cell.
    : 418 998-8451

    E-mail : [email protected]

    SOURCE duBreton

