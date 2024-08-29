Avant STAMP For ASL Proficiency Test Approved For College Credit Increasing Access And Equity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avant Assessment develops language proficiency tests in more than 40 languages.

The American Council on Education (ACE) adds the test to its recommendations, making it the 45th Avant language proficiency test eligible for college credit.

- David Bong, CEO and Co-Founder

EUGENE, OR, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avant Assessment , which delivered the world's first online, computer-adaptive language proficiency test has just received the“stamp of approval” for Avant STAMP for ASL to qualify for college credit from the American Council on Education (ACE).

American Sign Language is the 45th Avant proficiency language test to be recommended by ACE, the same educational body that has provided credit recommendations to institutions of higher education for College Board Advanced Placement (AP) Examinations, Cambridge Assessments, and ACT subject tests. This provides opportunities for students to earn credit or be placed in higher-level courses to advance their language skills.

In 2022, Avant STAMP 4S, Avant STAMP WS, Avant STAMP Monolingual, and the Arabic Proficiency Test were approved for this prestigious endorsement making Avant STAMP for ASL the fifth test to receive the approval.

Bridging High School to College Language Programs

Students attaining at least a Novice-High level are eligible to receive an ACE-verified Avant Digital Badge through Credly, ACE's badging partner. The badge may be submitted securely through Credly to universities to request credit and/or advanced placement. It can be added to resumes, social media profiles, and provided to employers as proof of proficiency. Awarding of credit is at the discretion of the individual college or university. Avant works with higher education institutions, such as the University of Texas at Arlington to determine equivalencies for their particular language programs.

Increasing Opportunities for ASL Learners

Avant partners with institutions in both K-12 and higher education to bridge the gap between language learning in high school and college-level language programs– encouraging students to continue their language education far beyond the novice levels. As a learner's language skills progress, they may re-assess with STAMP for ASL to earn additional, higher-level badges.

ASL learners now have the opportunity to receive recognition from higher education institutions at the same pace as other languages.“ACE is recognizing the rigorous standards that we hold our assessments to,” says David Bong, Avant Assessment CEO,“and at the same time helping us create opportunities for young ASL learners to be recognized by colleges and universities for their language skills.”

What is the Avant STAMP for ASL Test?

The Avant STAMP for ASL is a first-of-its-kind American Sign Language test. It was developed for second-language learners of ASL and Children of Deaf Adults (CODA) to measure Receptive and Expressive proficiency levels based on the U.S. ACTFL Proficiency Guidelines. This test is the first to provide ASL assessment entirely online with a computer-adaptive model without an in-person interview, making it more accessible and affordable for school programs to offer their students. The computer-adaptive nature of the test allows for more precise proficiency measurement as it adjusts the difficulty based on the responses of the test taker.

Education programs from middle school to college (grades 7-16) use the Avant STAMP for ASL test to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency outcomes. Avant STAMP for ASL qualifies test takers for many State Seals of Biliteracy and the Global Seal of Biliteracy.

About Avant Assessment

Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the learning and teaching of languages. Education programs in primary and secondary schools, universities, businesses, government organizations, and individuals around the world use Avant's assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes, and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency. The Avant MORE Learning training and professional learning practice complements the assessments by providing training that supports programs that are striving to improve proficiency outcomes. For more than 20 years, Avant has delivered STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the world's first online adaptive four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant's solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise. For more information about Avant STAMP for college credit, visit .

About ACE

The American Council on Education, or ACE, is a higher education membership organization that advocates for effective public policy and fosters innovative, high-quality practice. Like Avant, ACE strives to improve equity, expand access to higher education, and promote diversity in institutional settings. ACE believes that quality education and training can come from a variety of sources including those through employers, independent online providers, certification exams, and apprenticeships. The ACE recommendation for credit or endorsement is awarded after an extensive review for college credit equivalencies and workplace competencies. For more information, visit acenet.

Amira Fahoum

Avant Assessment

+1 541-338-9090

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.