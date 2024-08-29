Imagesource, Inc. Expands Egov Focus To Montana, Nevada, And Wyoming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, the of ILINX, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, proudly announces an eGov solution focused in the state capitals of Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming. This campaign uses regional airport advertising to enhance brand visibility and connect with key decision-makers in underserved markets.

With these airports acting as vital hubs for travel, ImageSource, is positioning itself at the forefront of the digital transformation conversation in these growing regions. The company's presence underscores ImageSource's commitment to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of agencies in the mountain states.

"We are thrilled to expand our marketing footprint to these key regional airports," said Marni Carmichael, Vice President of Marketing at ImageSource, Inc. "As government agencies continue to seek process improvement solutions, our goal is to ensure that ImageSource is at the top of decision-makers minds as they travel through these important gateways."

The promotional campaign features eye-catching displays in high-traffic areas of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Helena Regional Airport, and Cheyenne Regional Airport. These ads highlight ImageSource's expertise in digital citizen experiences and showcase its dedication to helping government organizations streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency.

This expansion into airport advertising is part of ImageSource's broader strategy to bring process innovation to key areas throughout the Western United States. By targeting airports that serve as critical entry points for travelers conducting business with the state, ImageSource aims to engage with a diverse audience of potential customer-partners seeking to deliver services to their citizens more effectively.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit , or call (360) 943-9273.

SOURCE Imagesource, Inc