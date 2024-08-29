Citrus Pectin Market - Global Forecast 2024-2030: Increasing Demand For Orange Pectin Across Cosmetic And Pharmaceutical Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Citrus Pectin market by Source (Grapefruits, Lemons, Limes), Grade (High Methoxyl Pectin, Low Methoxyl Pectin), Function, Application - Global Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Citrus Pectin Market size was estimated at USD 702.68 million in 2023, USD 749.90 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% to reachUSD 1.11 billion by 2030.
This versatile compound finds significant applications in enhancing food textures in products like jams and yogurts, formulating stable cosmetic products, and developing cholesterol-lowering pharmaceuticals. The market is buoyed by growing consumer inclinations towards natural and functional ingredients, driven by broader health and wellness trends. Furthermore, advancements in extraction and refining technologies have optimized production efficiencies, making citrus pectin more accessible.
However, the market encounters hurdles such as volatile raw material prices and cheaper synthetic alternatives, which could impede growth potential. The expanding global interest in plant-based diets also presents prolific opportunities for citrus pectin as a preferred vegetarian alternative to gelatin. Additionally, tapping into emerging markets, innovating in product development, and leveraging citrus waste for pectin extraction are strategic moves that could sustain market demands.
Regional Insights
In the Americas, particularly the United States, there is a robust citrus pectin market driven by a rising demand for natural ingredients and clean-label products in food and beverages. The U.S. is a notable producer and consumer, with advanced extraction and processing technologies enhancing the quality and efficiency of production. Additionally, consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of citrus pectin, such as cholesterol reduction and digestion aid, fuels its demand for dietary supplements. Europe within the EMEA region witnessed increased demand for citrus pectin, supported by stringent regulations favoring natural and safe food additives.
European countries, particularly those in the Mediterranean, have access to ample citrus supplies, facilitating local sourcing and production. Its use in premium health-related products also bolstered the demand for citrus pectin. The market is developing in the Middle East and Africa, with growing interest aligned with economic growth and expanding food processing sectors.
In the Asia Pacific region, citrus pectin has significant growth potential. Countries such as China and India are witnessing rapid growth in their food and beverage sectors, propelled by increasing urbanization and changes in consumer lifestyle. There is a growing interest in functional foods and natural dietary supplements, boosting the demand for citrus pectin. The region benefits from cost-effective manufacturing and a large agricultural sector conducive to scaling pectin production.
Market Drivers
Growing consumer shift towards natural and organic food ingredients Strict government regulations for synthetic additives in food products Broadening applications of citrus pectin in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals
Market Restraints
Volatility in raw material supply and prices for citrus pectin
Market Opportunities
Advances in processing technologies for efficient extraction and refining of citrus pectin Product innovations and packaging advancements in citrus pectin
Market Challenges
Complex manufacturing procedures with limited product yield
Market Segmentation Analysis
Source: Increasing demand of orange pectin across cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications Application: Boost in employment of citrus pectin across food & beverages for maintaining as a thickness and stability
Recent Developments
Strategic Partnership between DKSH and Dohler Enhances Food Ingredient Distribution in Switzerland and Austria
DKSH's performance materials unit and Dohler's Texturants unit have formed an exclusive alliance to distribute, market, and manage logistics for natural food ingredients, including pectins, fruit fibers, and fruit powders in Switzerland and Austria. These ingredients, utilized in products like yogurts, jams, and smoothies, are derived from citrus and apples, free from additives, and align with formulations requiring no E numbers. This collaboration aims to streamline supply chains and enhance product availability in the regional food industry.
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Citrus Pectin Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:
Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc. Allergy Research Group Avanscure Lifesciences BoxNutra Cape Fear Naturals Cargill Chemvera Specialty Chemicals Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas CP Kelco by By J.M, Huber Dalkem Corporation DSM Andre Pectin Fengchen Group Co., Ltd. Grasses of Life Health Leads UK Ltd. Herbstreith & Fox GmbH & Co. KG Pektin-Fabriken International Flavors & Fragrances Inc J. Rettenmaier & Sohne JRS Silvateam Ingredients Lucid Colloids Meron Group New Roots Herbal NOW Health Group NutriCology Source Naturals, Inc. Vital Nutrients
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 182
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $749.9 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1116.49 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Source: Increasing demand of orange pectin across cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications
5.2.2. Application: Boost in employment of citrus pectin across food & beverages for maintaining as a thickness and stability
5.3. Market Disruption Analysis
5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
5.6. Pricing Analysis
5.7. Technology Analysis
5.8. Patent Analysis
5.9. Trade Analysis
5.10. Regulatory Framework Analysis
6. Citrus Pectin Market, by Source
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Grapefruits
6.3. Lemons
6.4. Limes
6.5. Oranges
7. Citrus Pectin Market, by Grade
7.1. Introduction
7.2. High Methoxyl Pectin
7.3. Low Methoxyl Pectin
8. Citrus Pectin Market, by Function
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Gelling Agents
8.3. Stabilizers
8.4. Thickeners
9. Citrus Pectin Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cosmetics & Personal Care
9.3. Food & Beverages
9.4. Pharmaceuticals
10. Americas Citrus Pectin Market
11. Asia-Pacific Citrus Pectin Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Citrus Pectin Market
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Strategic Partnership between DKSH and Dohler Enhances Food Ingredient Distribution in Switzerland and Austria
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
14. Competitive Portfolio
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Citrus Pectin Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29082024004107003653ID1108616080
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.