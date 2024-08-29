Home Networks Newsletter Service
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Networks Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for home networks is about to take off, driven by the 15 million homes with two or more PCs requiring interconnection. Sensing the potential opportunity, large players like IBM, Lucent, Intel, 3Com, Microsoft and Compaq to name only a few have formed Home Networking business units poised to pursue multiple approaches to home networking. This newsletter will provide coverage of this fast evolving market.
Home networking has not grown in the last decade as expected even though standards exist. These standards are for low speed wiring and protocols that do not meet the future demands of the digital age. Groups like VESA, 1394, Home Phoneline Alliance and the Home Wireless Alliance are only a few groups that have announced plans to develop standards to fill this need.
Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter
Help to keep up to date on a fast moving field Points out developing opportunities Worldwide coverage of breaking news Provides a competitive edge Regular market updates Saves time and money in trying to keep up to date Provides you with your personal "intelligent agent" for collecting information specific to your needs
Subjects Covered:
New alliances Major player strategies Market forecasts New products Applications Standards Technology Investment Home automation Security Conferences Publications Information sources Home Entertainment Role of the Internet Joint ventures Wireless Infrared Optical fibre UTP Coaxial Cable Government policy Pricing Mergers and Acquisitions
Who should be interested?
Telephone companies Power companies R&D managers Cable manufacturers Consultants Semiconductor manufacturers Hardware vendors Computer manufacturers Strategic planners Connector Manufacturers Marketing managers New business development managers Distributors Software developers Investors Financial institutions Equipment suppliers Presidents and CEOs Systems integrators Adaptor suppliers Consumer electronics manufacturers Installers Contractors
CONTACT:
