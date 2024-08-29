Binance And Coinbase Ranked As Safest Exchanges By Crypto Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent AMBCrypto's exclusive survey reveals that 78% of respondents consider and Coinbase to be the safest exchanges.



This endorsement highlights the critical role these platforms play in ensuring security within the trading environment.

Key insights:



Security practices: 43% of investors prioritize hardware wallets for securing their assets. Despite the focus on security, many users still neglect essential practices, such as regularly updating passwords, making them vulnerable to cyber threats.



Impact on the industry: The strong endorsement of Binance and Coinbase is likely to drive other exchanges to enhance their security measures to stay competitive.

Leading the industry: Both Binance and Coinbase have consistently worked to align with global regulatory standards, which has helped build trust among investors.



Well, the survey is a part of AMBCrypto's August 2024 crypto market report which dives deep into the topics like the performance of layer-1s, prediction market boom, Stablecoin industry's growth, and NFT market study.



You can access the full report here AMBCrypto experts are also available to answer any questions you may have and provide further analysis.

About AMBCrypto

Established in 2018, AMBCrypto cuts through crypto noise. Their passionate journalist and blockchain enthusiast team delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis, and expert breakdowns on the ever-evolving crypto world. They simplify complex technical happenings, empowering users with clear insights. Trusted by tech giants (Amazon, Facebook, X, Microsoft, Tesla) AMBCrypto helps navigate the ever-changing crypto landscape.

