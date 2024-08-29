United Airlines To Present At The Morgan Stanley 12Th Annual Laguna Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

United will present at the 12th Annual Laguna on Thursday, September 12, beginning at 12:50 p.m. PDT.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United's website at href="" rel="nofollow" unite . The company will archive the webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way . With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and

is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit and more information about the company is at . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines