OIC: Palestinian Cause, Jerusalem Face Alarming Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian cause and the status of Jerusalem are facing some alarming developments that require a response from the international community, said Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha on Thursday.

Delivering a speech to the opening 50th session of the OIC Foreign meeting in Yaounde, capital of Cameroon, Taha affirmed that efforts were ongoing to address the Israeli occupation's barbaric aggression against the people of Palestine who have a legitimate right to defend themselves.

He called for a collective effort to implement international resolutions especially those of the UNGA and the UNSC concerning an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to ensure that relief aid would reach the whole of the aggression-devastated areas.

Taha also reiterated support of efforts to reach peace, security, and stability to all countries part of the OIC.

On the issue of the international Islamic court of justice, the OIC Secretary said that efforts were ongoing between the OIC Secretariat and the State of Kuwait to launch this important entity.

The OIC chief touched on the preparation for the donors' conference of displaced in the Sahel region and Chad Basin countries scheduled in Jeddah on October, saying that the Secretariat was working on the issue.

The current Foreign Ministers session, held under the title of developing infrastructure, transport and communication within the OIC, would address challenges such poverty, lack of security, promotion of science, and many more issues of paramount importance. (end)

