Hisense Unveils Official Sponsorship Of Real Madrid

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense, the global leader in consumer and home appliances proudly announced its official sponsorship of Real Madrid, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. This landmark event took place at Ciudad Deportiva and featured the esteemed presence of Jerry Liu, Vice President of Hisense International, and Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid.



The comprehensive three-year regional sponsorship, will encompass Spain, Africa and the Middle East. It will prominently display the Hisense brand and its innovative product line to 80,000 fans at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Audiences around the globe will experience this partnership through broadcast, digital and social channels platforms. To mark the partnership and their shared vision of innovation and excellence, Hisense and Real Madrid will jointly launch a limited-edition co-branded 100-inch TV. This state of the art television promises to revolutionize the home viewing experience with unparalleled picture quality and immersive sound, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

During the sponsorship launch in Johannesburg attended by media representatives and soccer legends such as Lucky Lekgwathe, Portia Modise and Hlompo Kekana, Ms Luna Nortje, General Manager of Hisense South Africa, remarked,“Hisense has established a strong presence in the world of sports. Our global sports sponsorships underscore our commitment to excellence and bringing people together. We are immensely honored to sponsor Real Madrid. This partnership not only emphasizes our commitment to innovation but also our commitment to fostering the spirit of unity and competitive excellence.”

Building on its successful sponsorships of the UEFA European Championships and the FIFA World Cup, Hisense aims to captivate audiences with this new partnership. Designed for sports enthusiasts and technology aficionados alike, the groundbreaking 100-inch TV and other signature appliances such as laundry systems, refrigerators, and air conditioners will soon be available at selected stores in South Africa. Fans can look forward to the release details and pricing.

Ms. Nortje concludes, "Hisense remains steadfast in its commitment to technological innovation. We are devoted to developing products that elevate both our consumers' homes and their overall experiences."

