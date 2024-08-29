Boardable AI: Transforming Nonprofit Board Management With Integrated Intelligence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Boardable, the leading board management solution designed exclusively for nonprofits, proudly announces the launch of Boardable AI, a transformative initiative that brings true artificial intelligence to Boardable's leading Board Management platform. This marks a significant advancement in how nonprofit organizations can streamline their operations, enhance collaboration, and focus more on driving their missions forward.

This initiative reinforces Boardable's commitment to innovation and positions the company at the forefront of nonprofit technology, providing nonprofit organizations with the most impactful resources to overcome their unique challenges. Additionally, Boardable has designed its AI approach and models to protect data by ensuring confidential customer information is never shared publicly, between customers, or used to train our AI models. Also, customers are always given the option to opt into utilizing AI features.

The Boardable AI feature set includes:



Boardable Assistant : This in-app functionality is designed to support daily board operations within Boardable by automating routine tasks like creating meeting summaries, recording key meeting takeaways, and finding ideal meeting times. Future capabilities include Meeting Transcription to Minutes, Document Summarization, and Automated Task Creation.

Boardable Consultant : An advanced AI chatbot, Boardable Consultant offers real-time insights, tailored advice, and instant access to nonprofit and board management best practices. This tool is available to both clients, prospects and all nonprofit professionals, helping all nonprofits address common challenges and enhance decision-making. Seamless AI Integration : Beyond features, Boardable AI will be integrated throughout the platform, automating and enhancing everything from document management to member engagement. AI is now a core component of how Boardable operates, making every interaction smarter and more efficient.

"Boardable AI is a reflection of our dedication to empowering nonprofits to maximize their impact," said Jeff Middlesworth, CEO of Boardable. "By integrating AI seamlessly into our platform, we're equipping our customers with tools that simplify their daily tasks and help them achieve their missions more effectively. Boardable AI and our vision for the future ensure that our users have access to the technology they need, when they need it, to create meaningful change."

The launch of Boardable AI underscores the company's dedication to creating technology that meets the specific needs of nonprofit organizations. By incorporating AI into all aspects of board management, Boardable is setting a new standard for efficiency, collaboration, and impact.

To learn more about Boardable AI and how it can transform your organization's board management and stay abreast to the latest content and resources around nonprofits and AI, visit



About Boardable

Boardable

is at the forefront of board management software designed to empower nonprofits with tools for better efficiency, collaboration, and strategic decision-making. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, we're here to support your mission.

SOURCE Boardable