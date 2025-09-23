Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Urges Muslim Nations’ Unity Against Israel’s Actions

2025-09-23 04:09:35
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that it is crucial for Muslim countries to stand united against Israel’s killings in Palestine.

In a meeting with Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait, at the Turkish House (Turkevi Center) in New York, Erdogan “highlighted the significance of Islamic countries showing a united stance against Israel's massacres in Palestinian territories,” according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The discussion, held on the eve of the UN General Assembly, focused on bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters.

Erdogan also stressed the necessity of ongoing negotiations to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening ties between Türkiye and Kuwait, particularly in commerce, Erdogan affirmed that both nations would persist in efforts to enhance cooperation.

Regarding Syria, President Erdogan underscored the need to concentrate on reconstruction and development while preserving the nation’s territorial integrity, reiterating Ankara’s support for Syria.

