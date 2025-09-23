Erdogan Urges Muslim Nations’ Unity Against Israel’s Actions
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that it is crucial for Muslim countries to stand united against Israel’s killings in Palestine.
In a meeting with Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait, at the Turkish House (Turkevi Center) in New York, Erdogan “highlighted the significance of Islamic countries showing a united stance against Israel's massacres in Palestinian territories,” according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
The discussion, held on the eve of the UN General Assembly, focused on bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters.
Erdogan also stressed the necessity of ongoing negotiations to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.
Highlighting the importance of strengthening ties between Türkiye and Kuwait, particularly in commerce, Erdogan affirmed that both nations would persist in efforts to enhance cooperation.
Regarding Syria, President Erdogan underscored the need to concentrate on reconstruction and development while preserving the nation’s territorial integrity, reiterating Ankara’s support for Syria.
In a meeting with Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait, at the Turkish House (Turkevi Center) in New York, Erdogan “highlighted the significance of Islamic countries showing a united stance against Israel's massacres in Palestinian territories,” according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
The discussion, held on the eve of the UN General Assembly, focused on bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters.
Erdogan also stressed the necessity of ongoing negotiations to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.
Highlighting the importance of strengthening ties between Türkiye and Kuwait, particularly in commerce, Erdogan affirmed that both nations would persist in efforts to enhance cooperation.
Regarding Syria, President Erdogan underscored the need to concentrate on reconstruction and development while preserving the nation’s territorial integrity, reiterating Ankara’s support for Syria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment