Usherpa And Mortgageflex Win Partnership Award

Leading players create partnership to drive more lender mortgage business.

- Tony Garritano, founder and Chairman of PROGRESS in Lending

DENVER, CO, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Usherpa , developers of the and mortgage industry's first Customer Relationship Engagement (REP) platform, and MortgageFlex , one of the industry's original mortgage developers and creator of the MortgageFlexONE LOS and its companion browser-based mortgage servicing system have jointly won a 2024 Connections Award from the PROGRESS in Lending Association.

“In this very challenging market, the companies that are thinking strategically, will win the day. How? By making the right connections,” said PROGRESS founder and chairman Tony Garritano.“And we at PROGRESS in Lending believe that those connections deserve recognition. Every day companies are embarking on groundbreaking partnerships, integrations, and acquisitions to improve this space, but they are going unrecognized until now.”

Usherpa and MortgageFlex have enjoyed a business relationship for many years. Like most of the connections between technology providers in the mortgage industry, it was largely about providing seamless integration between the systems for the benefit of users of both Usherpa's Smart CRM and the MortgageFlexONE loan origination system.

Recently, the two companies made enhancements to their strategic partnership. The Usherpa Smart CRM is now the exclusive marketing automation and Relationship Engagement technology to be connected to the recently updated and re-architected MortgageFlex Loan Origination System (LOS).

Additionally, all MortgageFlex users who join Usherpa will receive an added benefit of discounted Preferred Partner pricing on implementation and monthly dues.

MortgageFlexONE is an advanced loan origination system that offers a flexible design to allow lenders to tailor their solutions to meet their unique requirements for data consistency and accuracy. With built-in, rules-driven compliance, MortgageFlexONE users can expect high-quality loan originations that increase their profitability and reduce their risks, regardless of the partners they choose to work with.

Lender studies have shown that Usherpa users double their production, converting 46% more prospects and increasing repeat business by 57% year over year. In addition, the company's SmartScore AI technology finds past customers in LO portfolios that have a 360% greater likelihood of refinancing and a 297% greater chance of applying for a new purchase mortgage. Beyond that, Usherpa's platform includes powerful in-process marketing tools that serve to keep borrowers engaged during the origination process, reducing loan fallout significantly.

About MortgageFlex

MortgageFlex Systems develops smart software solutions for the mortgage industry, offering the most cost-effective mortgage loan origination system and servicing software for retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The company offers the industry's only tightly integrated origination and servicing software, along with 24/7 support, hosting, managed services, and implementation. MortgageFlex Systems looks to cultivate a strong partnership and is dedicated to helping reach your optimal potential with our LOS, MortgageFlexONE- "The New Peak of Efficiency."

About Usherpa

Founded in 1995 as Media Center LLC at the second largest retail mortgage company in the country, Usherpa was born in 2008. Thus, the company was“born in a branch; forged in a meltdown.” Usherpa offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training. Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents using this Smart CRM have the power of the industry's first fully automated Relationship Engagement Platform and are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit to learn more.

