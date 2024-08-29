Spain’s inflation drops in August

(MENAFN) In August, Spain experienced a significant reduction in its inflation rates, reflecting a more stable economic environment. The annual European Union-harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP), a key measure used across the European Union to compare inflation rates, decreased to 2.4 percent in August. This marks a notable drop from the 2.9 percent rate recorded in July.



The national Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the change in prices of goods and services consumed by households, also showed a downward trend. For August, the CPI fell to 2.2 percent, down from 2.8 percent the previous month. This decline in the CPI suggests a moderation in the general price level of goods and services within the country.



Core inflation, which excludes the often-volatile categories of fresh food and energy prices, also experienced a slight decrease. In August, core inflation fell to 2.7 percent on a year-on-year basis, down from 2.8 percent in the period leading up to July. This decrease indicates a reduction in the underlying inflationary pressures within the economy, beyond the fluctuations in food and energy prices.



The overall drop in both the HICP and CPI reflects a positive shift in Spain’s inflationary landscape. The easing of inflationary pressures may provide some relief to consumers and businesses alike, potentially leading to more stable economic conditions moving forward. This reduction in inflation also aligns with broader economic trends and policy goals aimed at stabilizing prices and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615294