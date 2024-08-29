Amid Kolkata Horror, Bengal Govt Convenes Special Assembly Session On Monday To Pass Anti-Rape Bill

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The West Bengal has scheduled a two-day special session of the state assembly, starting September 2, to introduce and pass a Bill proposing capital punishment for convicted rapists, announced Parliamentary Affairs Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The Bill will be presented for debate and approval on the second day of the session, Tuesday, as confirmed by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

This legislative move follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent announcement that an amendment to the state's existing laws will be made next week to mandate the death penalty for those convicted of rape.

“I am not aware of the title of the Bill yet. But it will be tabled on Tuesday for discussion and passage by members. So far we are convening a two-day special session which could be extended if additional businesses for the House are included later,” Banerjee said.

The monsoon session of the Bengal assembly was adjourned on August 5.

“Since the session was prorogued and not adjourned sine die, we do not need the Governor's permission to reconvene the House,” Chattopadhyay said.

The minister added that the state Bill would“expedite the justice procedure that has been envisaged in the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita” for cases of rape and forms of sexual assault.

Chattopadhyay told PTI,“The current provisions for justice and punishment in the BNS are lengthy. We aim to expedite this process in a timely manner.” He added that, following its passage, the Bill would be sent to the Governor for approval.

“We will have to think about our next move if the Governor refuses to sign the Bill and enact the law,” he said.

At the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad's foundation day rally on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stated that she would stage a dharna outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata if the Governor delays approving the amended Bill or sends it to the President for ratification.

The Chief Minister said that women would lead the proposed dharna, accompanied by "their brothers."