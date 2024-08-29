Trump proposes Biden, Harris partly to blame for shooting incident

(MENAFN) In a provocative statement, former President Donald has suggested that both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris bear partial responsibility for the assassination attempt against him last month. During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, Trump narrowly escaped serious harm when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired on him from a rooftop, grazing his right ear. The attack resulted in one fatality and two injuries among attendees, and the shooter was killed by Secret Service agents.



In a Tuesday interview with Phil McGraw, known as Dr. Phil, Trump alleged that Biden and Harris contributed to a compromised security situation by creating an environment that made it harder for the Secret Service to provide adequate protection. He accused the Democratic leaders of "weaponizing government" against him and alleged that their rhetoric was inflammatory enough to potentially incite violence.



Trump argued that Biden and Harris's portrayal of him as a "threat to democracy" could have motivated the attacker. He suggested that the hostile rhetoric might have influenced the would-be assassin's actions, stating, "Maybe that bullet is because of their rhetoric."



This accusation comes amid a broader context of Trump's ongoing legal battles and political rhetoric, and it highlights the tensions between the former president and the current administration. The claim has sparked further debate about the intersection of political discourse and security concerns.

