Israeli occupation forces arrest at least 20 Palestinian citizens

(MENAFN) Israeli forces have arrested at least 20 Palestinian citizens since the onset of their extensive military operation in the West Bank, which began at dawn on Wednesday. This new wave of is part of a broader campaign that has significantly escalated since October 7.



According to a statement from the Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Club, this data reflects confirmed cases amid ongoing incursions throughout the West Bank. The figures are continually updated as operations proceed, and include arrests of children among the detainees.



The statement detailed that Israeli forces are conducting widespread field investigations in Tulkarm, Jenin, Tubas, Ramallah, and Al-Bireh, impacting numerous citizens. These operations are marked by severe and troubling attacks, with reports of torture and mistreatment leaving visible marks on the bodies of those detained, even those who have been subsequently released.



Additionally, the occupation forces have reported the arrest of several workers from the territories occupied in 1948, further compounding the scope of their crackdown.



Since the start of the ongoing conflict on October 7, Israeli forces have detained more than 10,300 Palestinians across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. This large-scale detention campaign is part of what has been described as a comprehensive and aggressive military action against the Palestinian population.

