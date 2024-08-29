Mamata Banerjee Has Lost Her Mental Balance: Bihar Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) Bihar Public Engineering Department (PHED) Neeraj Kumar Bablu on Thursday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after she said that "if Bengal burns so will Assam, Northeast, Delhi, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha".

On Wednesday, Mamata had warned, "If you set Bengal on fire, Assam, Northeast, Delhi, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will also burn."

She further warned: "Modi Babu, if Bengal burns, we will topple your government."

Slamming Mamata Banerjee, the PHED Minister said, "Such a statement is unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional position."

He claimed, "I firmly believe she has lost her mental balance. She needs immediate treatment."

He accused Mamata Banerjee of instigating riots in West Bengal, targeting the Hindu community.

"The way she is allegedly instigating riots under her rule in West Bengal, penalising people of the Hindu community, and then threatening to 'burn' Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh is unfortunate," the minister said.

"We will burn those who even think of such actions," the PHED minister said.

Reacting to the former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren's plight, Neeraj Kumar Bablu said, "He was humiliated by Hemant Soren and the JMM leaders."

Amid reports of Champai Soren joining the BJP, the PHED minister said, "We welcome Champai Soren to our party. He is a good and veteran leader who has served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand."

Training his guns on JMM leader Hemant Soren, the Bihar minister said, "Just after getting bail, Hemant Soren took action against Champai Soren. He did not even have the patience to wait for a week."

"It was unfortunate that he immediately removed Champai Soren from the post of Chief Minister. Furthermore, he even spied on senior leaders like Champai Soren," Bablu said.

Earlier in the day, amid backlash over her controversial remarks from all quarters, CM Banerjee said that her "hiss" remark was not aimed at silencing the protests by the medical fraternity or students but to counter the "negative politics" of the BJP and the Union government.