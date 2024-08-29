Arkyn Appoints Josh Waddell As CEO Of North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Josh Waddell, Arkyn's new CEO of North America

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Danish B2B SaaS company Arkyn succeeds in making a strong US entry with its user-friendly digital solutions for asset maintenance operations. The company recently signed its largest contract with a top Fortune 500 company, and today Arkyn names SAP heavyweight Josh Waddell as its Chief Executive Officer of North America. Waddell will lead growth and strategy for Arkyn's best-in-class enterprise mobile solutions.Founded in 2020, Arkyn has rapidly expanded its foothold in the European market of mobile solutions for SAP that optimize maintenance operations in large field service and manufacturing companies.Arkyn continues its growth in the US market and further strengthens its global offerings with the hiring of Josh Waddell, longtime SAP executive with deep experience in mobile product engineering, sales, and ecosystem operations for enterprise customers.“Arkyn is uniquely positioned to lead the industry in on-device innovation,” says Waddell.“We look forward to bringing the benefit of natively developed solutions to our customers in the US market - helping employees to do their jobs better, faster, and safer. I've followed the success of the Arkyn team for years, and I am excited to accelerate the next phase of the company's growth”, adds Waddell.Martin Holm Nielsen, co-founder of Arkyn, is thrilled to welcome Waddell to the Arkyn team:“Josh is an industry-renowned thought-leader that has lived the challenges of developing and implementing solutions with enterprise customers, says Holm Nielsen.“Arkyn has spent the past 4 years solving the Gordian Knot of creating seamless SAP data exchange between front line workers and the SAP backend by means of a high-performing and user-friendly mobile solutions”, Holm Nielsen adds.“With Josh on our team, we add a deep understanding of the intricate SAP domain that we aim to simplify for our end-users - and he fully embraces and embodies our culture of innovation and experience."The Arkyn apps for maintenance operations interact seamlessly with SAP, and they are licensed as software-as-a-service. To enable high user adoption rates, Arkyn uses the best design practices from Apple and delivers real-time data synchronization through a middleware that allows for a harmonious and frictionless user experience.

Kirsten Arnfast

Arkyn

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.