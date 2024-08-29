Why Falling Out Of Favor With The Brazilian Judiciary Is A Bad Idea

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) In Brazil, under Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the landscape of the highest Judiciary resembles a tense thriller, marked by controversy and deep-rooted surveillance.



Justice Moraes, often seen as a vigilant watchman, has created an expanding blacklist-a dreaded registry from which names seldom get erased and new ones can be added at any hour.



Recently, the situation has taken a sharper turn. Justice Moraes finds himself in the midst of turmoil following leaked conversations between his aides.



These discussions, unfit for judicial ears, involved proposals as severe as kidnapping a journalist in the United States and fabricating evidence to bolster their legal positions.



Instead of curtailing these breaches, Justice Moraes initiated a new inquiry. However, this was not to investigate the questionable actions of his team but rather to track down the whistleblower, enlarging his files of those marked "wanted."







This approach has stirred significant discomfort and skepticism. If the Federal Police investigates the leak, who will investigate the declared content of the conversations?



The essence of public interest lies in whether the actions discussed by the judges are justifiable or not.



Yet, the Supreme Federal Court (STF) has dodged accountability by maintaining a unified stance that nothing illegal transpired, despite the troubling evidence.



Justice Moraes has refrained from probing the content of the leaked discussions, instead positioning himself as the chief in charge of the so-called "Vaza Toga" investigation, despite being a central figure in the narrative.



The irony deepens with the ongoing saga of an alleged assault involving himself and his family at Rome Airport.



Over a year has passed, and despite extensive state resources, no concrete evidence has emerged to support Moraes' claims.



Meanwhile, the suspects-originally not even targeted by the Federal Police or the Public Ministry for any severe accusations-have been indicted as threats to the "Democratic State of Law."



Even the airport's surveillance footage, which fails to substantiate any act of aggression, has been sealed away.



In a peculiar twist, a forensic analysis presented by the defense suggests that it was Moraes' son who initiated the confrontation, contrary to the justice's assertions. Yet, this revelation has not shifted the legal stance against the accused.







Another incident ensnaring Filipe Martins , a former advisor to President Bolsonaro, further illustrates the harsh realities of this surveillance regime.



Martins was detained for six months without a shred of substantial evidence against him. In a stark reversal of the burden of proof, it was Martins who had to demonstrate his innocence to secure release-only to remain bound by an electronic monitoring device.



These developments underscore a disturbing narrative within Brazil's judicial system, where power dynamics and surveillance converge to shape a reality marked by uncertainty and apprehension.



The importance of this issue extends beyond individual cases, reflecting broader concerns about justice, transparency, and the delicate balance of power within a democratic society.

MENAFN29082024007421016031ID1108614770