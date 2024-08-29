Brazil’S Fintech Picpay Sets Stage For IPO With Soaring 2024 Profits

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) PicPay has reported a net of R$62 million ($11 million) in the first half of 2024. This nearly doubles the R$37 million ($6.7 million) recorded throughout the previous year.



Such a surge in profitability marks a significant milestone for the platform. It underscores a strategic pivot from rapid expansion to sustainable earnings.



Initially, the fintech, part of the J&F group, earned R$2.5 million ($0.45 million) in the same period in 2023, signaling modest beginnings.



In 2022, PicPay faced a crucial turnaround due to rising interest rates in the United States. Investor patience for long-term promises of returns was dwindling.



This shift resulted in a profit for the first time at the year's end in 2023. The company now focuses clearly on profitability.







André Cazotto, Director of Investor Relations, M&A, and Strategy, leads PicPay. He has embraced a strategy to capture the best of both growth and profitability.



Cazotto highlighted, "Our guiding principle is a perfect blend of high growth and profitability, and our results reflect this balance."



Over this period, PicPay's revenue reached R$2.4 billion ($436 million), marking a 50% increase year over year. Its return on equity (ROE) improved notably by 17 percentage points to 17.6%.



This key indicator shows how effectively financial institutions can generate returns on shareholders' equity.



The fintech has expanded beyond its digital wallet origins. It now offers a comprehensive financial ecosystem that includes traditional banking services like credit provision.

PicPay's Hybrid Approach

PicPay functions as a hybrid between a conventional bank and a fintech, offering banking services with the agility and innovation typical of a digital platform.



This approach enhances the average monthly revenue per active customer (ARPAC), which soared by 40% to R$35 ($6.36).



PicPay aims to rapidly expand its business verticals. It seeks to increase its share over its digital wallet services.



By the semester's end, the total credit portfolio stood at R$6 billion ($1.09 billion), up 62% since the first quarter's close.



Loan originations also increased remarkably, jumping by 230% year-over-year to R$2.7 billion ($491 million). The short-term delinquency rate (15 to 90 days) was recorded at 3.94%.



PicPay also seeks to strengthen its business-to-business segment, which currently accounts for just 3% of the company's revenue.



The total payment volume (TPV) from acquisitions, including transactions via QR codes, Pix, and wallets, ended the period at R$17.4 billion ($3.16 billion), up by 35%.



With multiple aspects of its performance trending upwards, Cazotto emphasized the company's readiness for an initial public offering (IPO).



"It's no secret that an IPO is part of our strategic plan," he stated. "We are waiting for the right moment, but we are confident. The company can sustain itself with its own balance sheet."



PicPay's app has reached 57 million accounts, positioning the firm as the seventh-largest bank in Brazil by customer count.



This growth not only highlights PicPay's escalating influence in the banking sector but also its adept adaptation to the evolving market demands. The company remains poised for future ventures and potentially a successful IPO.

