Global stock markets see mixed performance amid technology, retail gains

(MENAFN) Wall Street's main indexes remained largely unchanged as investors focused on potential gains driven by AI chipmakers and other technology stocks. At the market's opening, the Industrial Average recorded a slight decline, falling by 0.33 points to 41,250.17. Similarly, the experienced a marginal dip, decreasing by 1.29 points, or 0.02 percent, to settle at 5,624.51. The Composite also saw a minor decline, losing 16.02 points, or 0.09 percent, to reach 17,738.80. The tech sector struggled, with leading companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft all experiencing declines. However, Nordstrom Inc. saw its shares rise by 7 percent after announcing second-quarter adjusted earnings that exceeded market expectations. Additionally, shares of semiconductor developer Ambarella A surged nearly 11 percent following optimistic third-quarter revenue guidance. In contrast, PVH Corp. saw its shares fall by more than 6 percent due to a weaker-than-anticipated outlook for the current quarter.



Across the Atlantic, European stocks reached their highest levels in over a month, buoyed by robust performances in technology stocks and positive earnings reports from the insurance sector. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.2 percent, reaching 519.86 points, the highest level since July 15. Germany's DAX increased by 0.50 percent, while France's CAC 40 climbed by 0.30 percent. However, Britain's FTSE 100 recorded a slight decline of 0.09 percent. Technology stocks in Europe saw a 0.4 percent rise, providing a substantial boost to the STOXX 600 index. The insurance sector also performed well, rising 0.6 percent, led by a notable 6 percent increase in shares of Belgian insurer Agias, which reported better-than-expected half-year operating results. On the downside, the basic resources sector lost 0.6 percent, affected by a decline in metal prices driven by weak economic data in major economies and concerns about demand levels.



The market dynamics were further influenced by consumer sentiment data from France, where the August consumer confidence index came in at 92, aligning with analysts' expectations. This data helped lift France's CAC 40 index by 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, Alcatel emerged as the top performer on the STOXX 600, soaring 10.2 percent after the Swedish radiation therapy equipment manufacturer posted strong first-quarter results. Overall, while certain sectors such as technology and insurance saw positive momentum, the mixed data across global markets reflected broader economic uncertainties and shifting investor sentiment.



