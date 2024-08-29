Indonesia formalizes agreement with Australia to address security threats in Asia-Pacific region

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Indonesia and Australia formalized a new defense agreement aimed at enhancing their cooperation to address security threats in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement, which was announced earlier this month, was signed during Australian Defense Richard Marles' visit to Indonesia. This new pact outlines provisions for conducting joint military exercises and facilitating deployments between the two countries, reflecting their commitment to strengthening their security partnership.



The signing of the agreement comes at a time when both nations are seeking to bolster their security ties in response to escalating tensions in the region, particularly in the South China Sea. This area has been a flashpoint due to overlapping claims of sovereignty over various disputed islands and maritime routes. The agreement represents a strategic effort by Indonesia and Australia to navigate and address these complex security dynamics collaboratively.



Indonesia's Defense Minister, Prabowo Subianto, characterized the Australia-Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement as a "historic milestone." In a joint press conference, he underscored that the deal was designed to enhance mutual cooperation in managing security threats and to promote enduring peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific. He clarified that while the agreement was significant, it should not be viewed as a military alliance, and he expressed hopes for further strengthening the bilateral relationship with Australia in the future.



Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles described the agreement as the most significant defense pact between the two nations, referring to it as a "treaty-level agreement." He highlighted that the pact would significantly improve interoperability between their defense forces, allowing them to operate more effectively from each other's territories. This agreement was first introduced when President-elect Prabowo, who will succeed President Joko Widodo in October, visited Canberra last week, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral defence relationship.

