Five Militants Hiding In Palestinian Mosque Eliminated: IDF

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Aug 29 (IANS) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced Thursday that a joint operation successfully eliminated Muhammad Jabber 'Abu Shujaa,' the head of a in Noor al-Shams, along with four others, following intense exchanges of fire in Tulkarm, West Bank.

The IDF stated that during the operation, conducted in coordination with the Israel Security Agency (ISA) and Israeli Border Police, five hiding inside a Palestinian mosque were killed.

In a post on X, the IDF said that Jabber 'Abu Shujaa' was "involved in carrying out numerous attacks, including a shooting attack in which an Israeli civilian, Amnon Muchtar, was murdered in June".

In addition, another terrorist operative was arrested.

The militant's elimination is being considered a significant blow to the terror network operating in the area.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) also carried out an airstrike near the Syria-Lebanon border, successfully eliminating Faris Qasim, a high-ranking militant of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

According to the IDF, Qasim was a key figure in the Islamic Jihad's operations in Syria and Lebanon and played a central role in recruiting Palestinian terrorists into Hezbollah.

The IDF further claimed that Qasim was responsible for orchestrating attacks against Israel from Lebanese territory. The airstrike also targeted and eliminated other PIJ militants en route from Syria to carry out terrorist activities for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This escalation follows a declaration by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant of a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency on Sunday after the Israeli military launched pre-emptive strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The state of emergency was declared in response to an escalation of hostilities, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility for firing over 320 rockets and deploying several explosive-laden drones at northern Israel.