TK Elevator Appoints Philipp Mueller As New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EQS Group) TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical and urban mobility solutions, announced today that Philipp Mueller will join the company as chief officer, effective Oct. 1, 2024.

Reporting to CEO Uday Yadav, Mueller will lead the company's global finance organization with responsibility for business finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, audit, M&A, tax, and investor relations.

“Phil's broad and deep industrial experience, extensive financial expertise, global mindset, familiarity with public markets, and strong history of converting strategy into action make him a strong addition to our leadership team. He brings a diverse multinational work history and I look forward to partnering with him on the next stage of our journey,” said Yadav.

“I am thrilled to join the TK Elevator team and lead the global finance function. Together with the senior leadership team, I look forward to driving the next steps in the evolution of our outstanding company,” said Mueller.

Mueller joins TKE from Oerlikon, a global leader for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing, where he has served as Group CFO since 2020. In this role, he executed aggressive portfolio optimization programs, re-aligned the company's capital allocation framework, and expanded adjacent market opportunities through successful M&A transactions. Previously, Mueller was vice president, investor relations for Baker Hughes as it merged with GE Oil & Gas and became an independently listed company on the NYSE. He began his career at GE with the internal audit team and served for more than 12 years in progressive leadership roles across GE Healthcare, corporate, and industrial businesses covering financial strategy, compliance, audit, and FP&A and twice served as CFO -- for the Energy Segment of GE Power Conversion and for GE Oil & Gas, Drilling. Mueller holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Mannheim, Germany.





