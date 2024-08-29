Delhi HC Extends Interim Arrest Protection Of IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Till September 5

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi High Court on Thursday extended interim protection from arrest granted to probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar in the UPSC fraud case registered against her, till September 5. This marks second series of extended interim protection from arrest after Delhi Hiigh Courts August 21 order. The last extension was effective for eight days, until August 29.

Last month, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) debarring Puja Khedkar her from future exams, cancelled her candidature after it came to light that she fraudulently availed attempts in the examination beyond the permissible limit by faking her identity . The series of actions against the IAS trainee officer also included registration of criminal case.

An FIR in the case was registered by Delhi Police has registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disability Act. To get reservation benefits, Puja Khedkar misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, the Commission said.

Puja Khedkar is seeking anticipatory bail in this UPSC fraud case. On Wednesday, August 28, she refuted the allegations of fake documents and fraud and told the Delhi High Court that only by the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) possesses the power to take action against her. In the response filed before the court on the UPSC's charges against her , she claimed that UPSC did not have the power to disqualify her candidature.

In a four-page reply, she stated, "Once selected and appointed as a Probationary Officer, UPSC does not have the power to disqualify the candidature," reported NDTV. Puja Khedkar refuted all allegations and asserted that she did not manipulate or misrepresent her name to the commission or change her first name and surname from 2012 to 2022.

The reply states,“The applicant has not manipulated or misrepresented her name to UPSC. All other details, including academic certificates, Aadhaar card, date of birth, and personal information, have remained consistent in the DAF,” HT reported, citing the statement.