At Least 10 Palestinians Killed In Major Israeli Raids In West Bank

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Israeli troops, supported by helicopters, drones, and armored personnel carriers, raided the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm in the West on Wednesday, killing at least 10 Palestinians, according to Reuters.

This operation is one of the largest seen in the West Bank for months and follows a series of smaller raids targeting Palestinian groups.

The raid underscores Israel's multiple security challenges, including ongoing battles against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and tensions with Iranian-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The armed wings of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Fatah claimed responsibility for detonating bombs against Israeli military vehicles in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Far'a in the Jordan Valley.

After the initial assault, gunfire and explosions were reported from Jenin's crowded refugee camp, which has long been known for its militant activity.

Palestinian health authorities reported at least 10 Palestinian fatalities in various areas of the West Bank during the operation.

Near Jenin, blood was found next to a damaged car and an impact crater from a drone strike, which the Israeli military said killed three militants.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that Israeli troops had surrounded Jenin's main hospital, blocking access to prevent fighters from seeking refuge.

A military spokesperson explained that the raid was in response to a sharp rise in militant activity, with over 150 attacks from Tulkarm and Jenin in the past year.

The recent escalation in the West Bank highlights the intensifying conflict and security concerns in the region. The large-scale operation by Israeli forces reflects ongoing tensions and the complex dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

