At Least 54 Injured Southwestern Japan As Typhoon Shanshan Makes Landfall

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Powerful Typhoon Shanshan battered Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu on Thursday, leaving at least one person missing and 54 injured, local authorities said.

The season's 10th typhoon made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture, some 1,300 km southwest of Tokyo, in the morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The weather agency warned of heavy rains, landslides, floods and high waves over a long period of time due to the typhoon's slow speed.

As of 2:00 pm (05:00 GMT), the typhoon was traveling Nagasaki Prefecture of western Kyushu, moving northward at a speed of around 15 km per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 180 kph, the weather agency said.

It also said gusty winds and high waves are likely continue in southwestern and central Japan until Friday, with some areas in Kyushu expected to have rainfall of 600 millimeters in a 24-hour period.

Nagasaki City issued an evacuation order to 400,000 people in the entire city. More than 250,000 households in the Kyushu region suffered power blackouts as of morning, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Shanshan also disrupted transportation, causing the cancelation of most of its shinkansen bullet trains in Kyushu. Airlines canceled nearly 500 domestic flights as of afternoon, mainly on routes to and from airports in Kyushu Island. (end)

