Qatar Attends Meeting Of Board Of Trustees Of Prince Naif Award For Arab Security
Date
8/29/2024 2:25:19 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Tunis: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Interior, participated in the meeting of the Board of Trustees of Prince Naif Award for Arab Security, which was held in Tunis yesterday.
Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and member of the Board of Trustees of the award, Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi.
The meeting discussed a number of topics related to the award and took appropriate decisions regarding them.
